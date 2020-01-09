Saints hand Haywood a contract extension

Mike Haywood has signed a new three-year deal at Saints.

The 28-year-old hooker has been a key member of the first team for many years.

And his role at the club has taken even more prominence following the retirement of Dylan Hartley earlier this season.

Haywood, who started both the Premiership and Challenge Cup final successes in 2014, has racked up a total of 210 appearances in Saints colours.

And boss Chris Boyd is delighted to keep hold of the Academy graduate, who joined Saints at the age of 18 before making his debut for the club in 2011.

“We are delighted to announce that Mikey will continue to play his rugby with Saints,” said Boyd.

“Since coming through the Academy system, he has established himself as a senior member of the playing group.

“He always gives absolutely everything he’s got, both in training and on matchday – you would be hard pressed to find a more hardworking and dedicated player.

“Mikey is part of an exciting crop of hookers in our squad who are all pushing each other to improve every day.”