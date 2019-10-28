Saints full-back Furbank in fine fettle as he continues his strong start to the season

George Furbank feels he's getting back to his best after another impressive showing for Saints last Saturday.

The full-back spent six months on the sidelines with a head injury before returning to action in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at Leicester Tigers earlier this month.

And it has been some comeback for Furbank, who has been on the winning side in each of his three appearances this season.

He has started both Gallagher Premiership games so far, playing at Saracens and against Worcester Warriors last weekend.

He was named man of the match after the 35-16 victory against the Warriors, having bagged two tries in a confident display.

And Furbank said: "It's really nice for me to be back on the field and it is nice when you go over for a try.

"I didn't have too much to do, the other boys did the hard work.

"Running out at Leicester was a struggle but having the Sarries game and this game, I feel like my lungs are back to where they need to be, and so are my legs."

On the win against Worcester, in which Saints scored five second-half tries, Furbank said: "I woke up in the morning knowing there were going to be plenty of touches for me with their kicking game.

"You've just got to put yourself in the right positions and take as many balls as you can.

"It felt forgettable to watch in the first half because we played in the wrong positions.

"We got our kicking game a bit wrong, got stuck in our own third and the middle third rather than putting pressure on them in their third.

"We spoke about it at half-time and executed our game plan perfectly in that second half.

"We knew we had to go long and try to pin them back and Grays's (James Grayson) nudging was outstanding.

"Tayls (Henry Taylor) again was more improved in the second half and when I got the opportunities I tried to pin them back as well.

"It was literally like catching a bar of soap because of the rain and it becomes difficult to throw long passes and catch them, especially when you've got defences flying up at you.

"But we took our opportunities really well in the second half, which was pleasing."

Saints, who currently top the Premiership, are now preparing to host Harlequins on Friday night.

"We have a massive emphasis on consistency throughout the season because if you want to win the Premiership, that's what you need," Furbank said.

"It's a big one against Quins on Friday night."