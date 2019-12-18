Saints flanker Ludlam loved his position switch against Leinster

Lewis Ludlam says he 'loved' playing at No.8 for Saints against Leinster last Saturday.

The flanker moved into the role as boss Chris Boyd opted to give Teimana Harrison a well-earned breather for the trip to Dublin.



And Ludlam certainly stepped up, producing one of the most impressive performances on a tough night for his team.



The England ace enjoyed the outing and hopes he has shown he can be used at No.8 again if needed.



"I loved it," Ludlam said.



"I really enjoy playing a variety of positions across the back row and hopefully it's another string to my bow.



"The more I can add, the better, and I really enjoyed the experience.



"Hopefully at some point I get another chance to play there again.



"You can't play every game and we need our back row to play as many positions as possible to shift across.



"I'm fully aware we've got good eights at the club in T (Harrison) and Mitch Eadie, but to play there and show Boydy I'm capable of playing there was a really good thing hopefully."



Ludlam and Co are now looking forward to taking on Sale Sharks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.



Saints go into the game sitting top of the Gallagher Premiership table, but they have only won two of their seven league matches at the AJ Bell Stadium.



"Sale are a really good side, a tough side to play against," Ludlam said.



"In the past, people have spoken about it being a tough place to go, but we've got a good game plan, we've worked really hard and we're looking forward to going up there.



"Hopefully we can do a job on them."