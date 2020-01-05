Saints eager to show their mettle at Wasps

Mike Haywood knows Saints must get back on track away from home this afternoon as they aim to say in the upper reaches of the Gallagher Premiership.

Chris Boyd's side are the only team to still possess a blemish-free home record in the league this season, but they have found life tougher on the road.

After claiming a dramatic win at Saracens on Premiership opening day, Saints stuttered at Bath and Sale Sharks, failing to even take a losing bonus point from those matches.

And they know they must improve significantly if they are to win at Wasps today (kick-off 3pm).

"We've won every game at home and played really well, but we've lost our last two away from home and it's kind of been the same thing against Sale as it was against Bath," Haywood said.

"We're just looking forward to the challenge of putting our hand up and getting our first win away for a while.

"The thing with away rugby is that you've got to be disciplined and every opportunity you get to score points you've got to take it.

"We haven't done that in the past two away games in the Prem.

"We're top of the try table and it goes to show we can score points, but we've got to be able to defend it and put our bodies on the line.

"We worked really hard with try-saving tackles last weekend but it's about getting the wins on halfway and not getting into those positions.

"We've got to make sure we up our defence and are really disciplined."