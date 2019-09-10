Saints confirm 58-man squad for 2019/20 season

Saints boss Chris Boyd will have a 58-man first-team squad at his disposal this season.
The club confirmed the list of men who will represent the black, green and gold when announcing their co-captains on Tuesday morning.
Teimana Harrison and Alex Waller are the men tasked with skippering Saints this season.
And they will be part of a talented group at the Gardens.
Saints finished fourth in the Gallagher Premiership last season, reaching the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup and winning the Premiership Rugby Cup.
Their new campaign gets underway next Saturday (September 21) as they travel to Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup.
And here is the 58-man squad they will be able to call upon during the 2019/20 season...
PROPS
Will Davis
Ben Franks
Owen Franks
Karl Garside*
Paul Hill
Jack Hughes*
Emmanuel Iyogun*
Ehren Painter
Toby Trinder
Alex Waller (co-captain)
Francois van Wyk
HOOKERS
James Fish
Dylan Hartley
Mikey Haywood
Samson Ma’asi*
Reece Marshall
Michael van Vuuren
LOCKS
Lewis Bean
Alex Coles*
Courtney Lawes
Alex Moon
Api Ratuniyarawa
David Ribbans
LOOSE FORWARDS
Heinrich Brüssow
Mitch Eadie
Jamie Gibson
Teimana Harrison (co-captain)
Lewis Ludlam
Ollie Newman*
Devante Onojaife
Paddy Ryan*
JJ Tonks*
Tui Uru*
Tom Wood
SCRUM-HALVES
Alex Mitchell
James Mitchell**
Cobus Reinach
Henry Taylor
Connor Tupai*
FLY-HALVES
Dan Biggar
James Grayson
Tommy Mathews*
CENTRES
Reuben Bird-Tulloch*
Fraser Dingwall
Piers Francis
Rory Hutchinson
Matt Proctor
Fraser Strachan*
Andy Symons
WINGERS
Tom Collins
Josh Gillespie
Taqele Naiyaravoro
Ryan Olowofela
Ollie Sleightholme*
FULL-BACKS
Tommy Freeman*
George Furbank
Harry Mallinder
Ahsee Tuala
* Senior Academy 2018/19
** Injury cover (temporary contract)