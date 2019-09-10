Saints confirm 58-man squad for 2019/20 season

Saints boss Chris Boyd will have a 58-man first-team squad at his disposal this season.

The club confirmed the list of men who will represent the black, green and gold when announcing their co-captains on Tuesday morning.

Teimana Harrison and Alex Waller are the men tasked with skippering Saints this season.

And they will be part of a talented group at the Gardens.

Saints finished fourth in the Gallagher Premiership last season, reaching the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup and winning the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Their new campaign gets underway next Saturday (September 21) as they travel to Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

And here is the 58-man squad they will be able to call upon during the 2019/20 season...

PROPS

Will Davis

Ben Franks

Owen Franks

Karl Garside*

Paul Hill

Jack Hughes*

Emmanuel Iyogun*

Ehren Painter

Toby Trinder

Alex Waller (co-captain)

Francois van Wyk

HOOKERS

James Fish

Dylan Hartley

Mikey Haywood

Samson Ma’asi*

Reece Marshall

Michael van Vuuren

LOCKS

Lewis Bean

Alex Coles*

Courtney Lawes

Alex Moon

Api Ratuniyarawa

David Ribbans

LOOSE FORWARDS

Heinrich Brüssow

Mitch Eadie

Jamie Gibson

Teimana Harrison (co-captain)

Lewis Ludlam

Ollie Newman*

Devante Onojaife

Paddy Ryan*

JJ Tonks*

Tui Uru*

Tom Wood

SCRUM-HALVES

Alex Mitchell

James Mitchell**

Cobus Reinach

Henry Taylor

Connor Tupai*

FLY-HALVES

Dan Biggar

James Grayson

Tommy Mathews*

CENTRES

Reuben Bird-Tulloch*

Fraser Dingwall

Piers Francis

Rory Hutchinson

Matt Proctor

Fraser Strachan*

Andy Symons

WINGERS

Tom Collins

Josh Gillespie

Taqele Naiyaravoro

Ryan Olowofela

Ollie Sleightholme*

FULL-BACKS

Tommy Freeman*

George Furbank

Harry Mallinder

Ahsee Tuala

* Senior Academy 2018/19

** Injury cover (temporary contract)