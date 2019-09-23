Saints coach Dickens discusses key performers against Sale and team selection for Wasps clash

Alan Dickens picked out a few key performers from Saints' defeat at Sale Sharks last Saturday.

The Sharks fielded a strong side and eventually prevailed in the Premiership Rugby Cup opener, winning 39-18.

Teimana Harrison and Alex Coles scored for Saints, but it wasn't to be as they were eventually beaten.

And when asked who he felt had impressed for the black, green and gold, defence coach Dickens said: "Week in, week out for a good few seasons now, Teimana has led from the front.

"I thought Henry Taylor had an impact when he came on, and another one who did very well was Alex Coles.

"We held the ball well late on for the try that we scored and Alex had three or four carries in that passage of play.

"Beany (Lewis Bean) started really well and he was positive with his carries early doors. With his very first carry, he sat someone down.

"He's on a steep learning curve and he will have learned a lot from that game.

"He will get better and better because he's made the step up to the Premiership."

Saints now return home to face Wasps on Saturday.

And when asked whether it will be another opportunity to shuffle their squad, Dickens said: "Of course it will be.

"You look at the results through the competition last weekend and a lot of teams are doing that.

"It will be an introduction of a lot of players who did play last week.

"We've got Wasps this week and we'll look forward to having a home fixture."