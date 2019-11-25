Saints' clash with Tigers is a sell-out

Saints' huge clash with Leicester Tigers this Saturday is now officially a sell-out.

More than 15,000 tickets have now been sold as Chris Boyd's men look to defeat their east midlands rivals.

And with hospitality also completely booked up, every seat in the stadium is filled.

Saints are currently second in the Gallagher Premiership standings, only behind Bristol Bears on points difference.

Boyd's team have won three of their four league matches this season, winning both of their home games.

Leicester are currently second bottom, having lost three of their four games, including both of their away encounters.

Saturday's game will kick off at 3pm and fans who have not got a ticket can watch it live on BT Sport.