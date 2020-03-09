Saints centre Symons: We have to kick on after Worcester win

Andy Symons says Saints have 'so much to improve on' ahead of the March 21 date with Wasps.

But the centre admits the win was all that mattered at Worcester Warriors last Friday night.

Symons was in fine form as he earned the BT Sport man of the match award at Sixways, helping to steer Saints to a 16-10 success.

It ended a run of four successive Gallagher Premiership defeats for Saints.

But Symons knows there is plenty of work to be done ahead of the return home in a couple of weeks' time.

"It was really tough on Friday night," said the 28-year-old.

"Coming off the back of four losses, it was such an important game for us and fair play to Worcester because they really brought it.

"The ball was in play for a really long time during the first 20 minutes and physicality levels were high.

"It was just desperation to get the win.

"It wasn't pretty but we were so happy to get the win.

"The win was everything and there's no two ways about it.

"The four defeats we had made it feel like a very long time since we had won and it's good for us as a group to get the win so we can really reflect properly and kick on.

"There's so much for us to improve on."

Symons was starting his eighth game of the season, having also come off the bench six times.

And he said: "I just enjoy playing alongside the boys and I enjoy big tests like the one we had last Friday.

"The boys really stepped up and we knew we had to execute our roles individually to allow us to win the game.

"Whatever role the club needs me to play, I'll do that.

"It's a massive squad effort through the season and it's easy to get frustrated if you're not getting much love as a squad member.

"But so quickly your opportunity comes and you've got to be ready to help the boys out wherever you can, wherever you fit in.

"We're a tight bunch, we ground out a really important win last Friday and we're now getting some reinforcements back."