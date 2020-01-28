Saints centre Francis allays injury fears

Piers Francis has taken to Twitter to allay fears about his injury after being stretchered off against London Irish last Friday.

Francis led Saints out on his 50th appearance for the club, but his night was to end after just 13 minutes.

The centre, who was making his comeback from concussion, hit his head on the hip of a London Irish player while trying to make a tackle and received lengthy medical treatment.

There was silence around Franklin's Gardens as fears grew for Francis, who has been hugely unfortunate with injuries since arriving at Saints in the summer of 2017.

But the 29-year-old took to social media on Tuesday to reassure supporters that he is now feeling fine.

Francis wrote: "Thanks for all the messages regarding Friday night both for my milestone and my early exit from the game. It’s very much appreciated. I’ve been feeling no I’ll effects and all is good."