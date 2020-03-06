Saints boss Boyd targets timely boost at Sixways

Chris Boyd wants Saints to finish a disappointing block of games on a high when they face Worcester Warriors tonight (kick-off 7.45pm).

Following the conclusion of the Champions Cup pool stages in mid-January, the black, green and gold, who booked their place in Europe's last eight thanks to a bonus-point win at Lyon, have played four Gallagher Premiership matches.

And they have lost all four of them, with London Irish, Bristol Bears and Saracens all winning at Franklin's Gardens in the process.

Saints' most recent away match ended in a 57-7 defeat at Exeter Chiefs and they now face Worcester before having a weekend off.

And Boyd knows it would be a huge boost if his side could win against the Warriors at Sixways this evening.

"We've been hanging in for the past month but not hanging in successfully from an outcome point of view," said the Saints boss.

"The boys are still determined to turn it around and start winning some games.

"It would be nice to finish a block of five well. We were hoping to get three, four or five wins from those five games and we've lost all four so far.

"We can end up with one win and getting nothing would be worse.

"We've stopped worrying about the outcomes of the game now and we've been focusing on our process to make sure we're more accurate and more disciplined.

"We need to be a little bit better on a whole lot of things. It's just those five per centers."

Saints have a strong recent record against Worcester and they won at Sixways last season.

It was a convincing 32-6 success for Boyd's side, and it kick-started a season that ended with a top-four finish, but the Kiwi boss is refusing to use history as inspiration.

"We can't afford to look back that far," Boyd said.

"I wouldn't even know how many guys were playing then that will be playing this weekend, and it will be different for them as well.

"If I remember right, we'd got a close to full strength side on that occasion.

"About 90 per cent of our time is staying in the moment and looking forward while getting the learnings from the past.

"We know Worcester are a dangerous side, they've got lots of threats out wide, threats through the middle and a hard-working forward pack.

"They're a tough team to play against."