Saints boss Boyd salutes 'guardian of standards' Biggar

Saints boss Chris Boyd has hailed 'guardian of standards' Dan Biggar.

Biggar has been a huge hit since moving to Northampton from Ospreys during the summer of 2018.



The fly-half has shown his world-class ability and top-drawer attitude, helping to put Saints back at Europe's top table.



Biggar was key in steering Saints to the Gallagher Premiership play-offs last season and has been instrumental in the strong start to this season.



The 30-year-old was in good form again last weekend, providing important try assists as his side beat Lyon to book a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.



Saints finished second in Pool 1, and that is also the position they currently hold in the Premiership ahead of Friday night's home game against London Irish.



And when asked about Biggar's contribution to Saints, Boyd said: "He's a fierce competitor, he brings his A-game every week. He’s incredibly open to learn and get better.



"He’s a very seasoned professional and is still trying to grow his game. That is a mark of a world-class player for me.



‘He’s the guardian of standards here and gives the boys a spray when things get sloppy. What he brings in terms of leadership is invaluable.



‘What he’s very good at, he’s world-class at. He’s improved his running, catching and passing game a lot.



"I don’t think anyone has ever doubted his kicking, game control or defence."