Saints boss Boyd reveals Wood was close to missing Saracens clash

Saints boss Chris Boyd says Tom Wood was close to missing last Saturday's game against Saracens.

But Wood was able to come through and start for his side, playing the full 80 minutes in the 27-21 defeat at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints are severely stretched in the back row - as well as the second row - with Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam away with England, Jamie Gibson injured and Heinrich Brüssow having retired during the early part of the season.

The likes of Wood and Teimana Harrison have been staple features, battling on for Saints in recent weeks.

And they are likely to have to do so again at Worcester Warriors on Friday night.

"It's another short turnaround so we'll only get through one training session," Boyd said.

"Tom Wood was in doubt up until Saturday and we thought there was possibility he wasn't going to be able to play.

"If he didn't play, we were going to have to put a hooker on the bench, Sam Matavesi, as loose forward cover.

"It tells you the cover is starting to thin out."