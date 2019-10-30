Saints boss Boyd gives team news update ahead of clash with Harlequins

Saints will have David Ribbans for Friday night's Gallagher Premiership game against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 7.45pm).

But a doubt still remains over prop Paul Hill, who missed last Saturday's win against Worcester Warriors due to a foot injury.

Ribbans was given compassionate leave last weekend, but his return will be a big boost as the lock has been one of the stars of the season so far for Saints.

He has scored four tries in his past three appearances, including efforts in impressive wins at Leicester Tigers and Saracens.

When asked who will be back to face Harlequins this week, Saints boss Chris Boyd said: "Dave Ribbans will be back and I think he's the only one.

"Paul Hill might be available for selection but that's a bit unknown.

"Api Ratuniyarawa and Ahsee Tuala have come back from Fiji and Samoa and they're available to be selected but whether we select them or not will depend on them getting over the jet-lag and them getting the legs going again.

"They're available for selection, but otherwise it's just the crew that's been operating up to now."

Prop Francois van Wyk remains sidelined after missing last weekend's win.

"He's just had a little bicep tear so he's probably not far away - another couple of weeks, I'd say," Boyd said.

Reece Marshall (hamstring), Harry Mallinder (knee), Alex Mitchell (knee) and Dylan Hartley (knee) have been long-term absentees.

Boyd said: "Reece and Harry and Alex Mitchell will all play this side of Christmas - they're four to six weeks away probably, but they're all making really good progress.

"Dylan has a really good week followed by a not so good week. His return to play point is not as clear as the others, who have been progressing nicely."