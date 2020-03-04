Saints boss Boyd gives injury update ahead of Worcester clash

James Grayson is available for Saints' clash with Worcester Warriors at Sixways on Friday night.

The fly-half missed last weekend's clash with Saracens after suffering concussion in the defeat at Exeter.

Dan Biggar started against Saracens but is now back with Wales, who are hopeful that he will be fit despite being forced off after 20 minutes last weekend.

Harry Mallinder moved from full-back to fly-half after Biggar went off, but Grayson could fill the role at Sixways.

"James Grayson will come back," Saints boss Chris Boyd said.

"Dan Biggar is with Wales and they're hoping he'll be able to play against England this weekend after his bang on the knee.

"James Grayson will be back but Ollie Sleightholme (hamstring) is still out until after the break in a couple of weeks' time.

"Api (Ratuniyarawa) has still got one week left on his suspension and there's no injured guys coming back at all."

Mallinder was one of Saints' star men in defeat last weekend, scoring once and setting up another.

He also showed his capabilities after switching to 10, and that means he has given Boyd an added option in that position.

"Harry can competently play anywhere from 10 to 15 and it's a real asset around a team," Boyd said.

"The down side for him is that he potentially might get shuffled around a bit because he can play in a lot of positions, but it's why he's such a valuable squad member.

"I think his best position probably is 15 but George Furbank's best position is 15 as well so we're blessed in that space.

"We've got two, three, four guys who can play in that space and we'll just keep picking what we feel is appropriate each week and hopefully we can do as well as we can."

Saints remain without Alex Waller (Achilles), David Ribbans (ankle), Piers Francis (concussion), Alex Moon (knee) and Ehren Painter (calf) due to injury.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George Furbank are with England.

Jamie Gibson, who has been recovering from an ankle injury picked up in December, is closing in on a return to action.

"We hope after this week we'll be getting our internationals back, Api will be back and Jamie Gibson will be back after the break," Boyd said.

"We'll be getting quite a lot of guys back."