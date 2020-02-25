Saints boss Boyd gives injury and availability update ahead of Saracens clash

Saints have been handed a major double boost ahead of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership game against Saracens with Rory Hutchinson and Dan Biggar back in training at Franklin's Gardens.

Both players are able to feature, with Hutchinson having returned from Six Nations duty and Biggar back after starting for Wales against France last Saturday.

There are no Six Nations matches this weekend, meaning Saints are able to welcome back two of their most influential players.

But the likes of Courtney Lawes and George Furbank seem set to stay with England ahead of the game against Wales at Twickenham on March 7.

"Both of them (Hutchinson and Biggar) are back under the arrangement with their countries that they come back here in down weeks," Boyd said.

"They've both been in training and are available for selection."

Rory Hutchinson

Full-back Furbank was ruled out of England's win against Ireland on Sunday due to injury.

And Boyd said: "He's been back in our environment and he's got some groins that are screaming with the load he's taking.

"He's a young athlete and he wasn't quite ready for selection so they didn't pick him on Sunday.

"He's going to stay with the England squad this week in their fallow week.

Harry Mallinder

"They've got no game this weekend but they still train and he's going to continue his rehab with them.

"Hopefully he'll be right for selection for the next game if required."

Piers Francis continues to recover from the concussion he sustained during Saints' game against London Irish last month.

"He's got a lengthy protocol and he's probably a few weeks away from getting through his rest and rehabilitation," Boyd said.

George Furbank

"He's trucking along quite nicely."

And James Grayson is also going through concussion protocols after being forced off during the 57-7 defeat at Exeter Chiefs last Sunday.

"He's had symptoms in the early part of the week so he's going through his protocol," Boyd said.

"He's touch and go."

Ollie Sleightholme has not featured for Saints since last month's defeat to London Irish.

But the talented young wing is closing in on a comeback.

"He's had a hamstring strain and he might be available next week," Boyd said.

Harry Mallinder was named in the starting 15 at Exeter last Sunday but had to withdraw at late notice due to a minor hamstring problem

"Harry was probably three or four days away from being able to play on Sunday," Boyd explained.

"In high-end range movement of his hamstring, he could just feel it catching and if you overstretch and you blow them completely, you've got a major problem.

"We're optimistic he's going to be right for selection."

Saints will remain without Alex Moon (knee), David Ribbans (ankle), Jamie Gibson (ankle) and Ehren Painter (calf) due to injury this weekend.

Lock Api Ratuniyarawa misses the third game of his four-match suspension.