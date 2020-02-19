Saints announce the death of former player Hancock

Saints have announced the death of former player Andrew Hancock
Saints have announced the death of former player Andrew Hancock

Saints have announced the passing of former player Andrew Hancock.

The Dartford-born wing passed away peacefully at home at the age of 80 on Sunday, February 9.

Scorer of one of the greatest tries in Test history, Hancock was Saint #1317 and played 73 times on the wing for the club between 1964 and 1968 – also winning three international caps for England.

His finest moment on the pitch came on March 20, 1965, playing left wing for England against Scotland, with the Red Rose 3-0 down in the dying moments of the game thanks to David Chisholm’s drop goal.

The north-of-the-border side had not won at Twickenham for 27 years and looked set to break that duck until Hancock’s last-gasp intervention; receiving the ball from Micky Weston deep inside his own 22, the wing beat four players and sprinted a full 85 yards down the flank to score in the corner and send the 70,000 supporters in the stadium into raptures.

That try earned England a 3-3 draw, condemning Scotland to the Wooden Spoon in the process, and remains one of the standout moments in Six Nations history.

As well as Saints, Hancock – who enjoyed a successful career away from rugby as a chartered surveyor and town planner – played for Cambridge, Stafford and Chelmsford before finally hanging up his boots at the age of 39.

A small, private funeral ceremony is planned for Andrew next week, but the Hancock family would invite any of his friends and team-mates from his Northampton days to a special memorial service in St Ives, Cambridgeshire on Friday, June 19.

For more information, please contact jonathanhancock1@gmail.com.