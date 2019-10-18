Saints announce date of next season ticket holders forum

Saints have revealed the date of their next season ticket holders forum.

The event will take place at Franklin's Gardens on Tuesday, November 19.

As in previous years, season ticket holders will be able to hear about the latest developments at the club and plans for the future.

They will have the opportunity to quiz chairman John White, chief executive Mark Darbon and director of rugby Chris Boyd, as well as members of the senior playing squad.

Entry into the event is free, as will the first pie and pint be.

To book your place, head to www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/news/2019-season-ticket-holder-forum-announced

The capacity for the event is limited to 250 and places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The forum will take place in the Rodber Bar and doors will open at 6.30pm, with the event itself getting underway at approximately 7.15pm.