Northants head coach John Sadler

The County begin their campaign this week, with their opening Division One date against Kent at Canterbury starting on Thursday morning (11am).

The team go into the season with high hopes, having claimed the club's best league finish for 27 years in 2022, finishing sixth in the top flight.

The target this year is to better that performance, although Sadler admits he would also love to secure the club its first Championship title.

Aussie import Sam Whiteman

"We are aiming high, and we want to win the league, of course we do," said the County coach.

"We want to win every game, we want to win the league, and that's what we are aiming for.

"But as long as we keep progressing, and as long as we play the type of cricket that we want to play, I am not one to set too stringent goals.

"I am more about breaking the season down into smaller chunks, and the first focus will be on these first six games, and having a good go at those.

Chris Tremain has been signed to play for Northants in their three Championship matches in April

"But ultimately we want to keep progressing."

Northants are playing six Championship matches in seven weeks to start the summer, and Sadler knows it is a period that will set the tone for the season.

"It is a massive first six or seven weeks, and it falls quite nicely for us," he said.

"We have three games and then we get a little break, and then we have another three games. That is quite timely, and I think that will help us, and paricularly the seam bowlers.

"But we know the first six matches are crucial for us and they are going to set us up for the rest of the year.

"We want to be going into the T20 period knowing that the Championship stuff is good, and that worked well for us last year, because you take that momentum into the next format.

"The start of the season is massive for us."

It has been a settled winter at Northants, with the Championship squad undergoing a quiet evolution following the release of the likes of Charlie Thurston, Ben Curran, Nathan Buck and Brandon Glover.

New signings include overseas Australian opener Sam Whiteman and seam bowler Ollie Sale, while Lewis McManus has been tied down to a permanent deal following his season-long loan last summer.

Aussie fast bowlers Chris Tremain and Lance Morris have both been landed on short-term three-match deals, while Luke Procter has been promoted to be the club's red ball skipper, with McManus the vice-captain.

And Sadler admits he is very happy with the tools he has at his disposal.

"I am pleased with the squad," said the head coach. "I think we have high levels of skill, we have experience, and we have some younger lads coming through as well, so we have a nice blend and a nice mix.

"Proccy is going to be fantastic for us this year as captain, he has already shown signs of how good a leader he is, and how good he is going to be.

"Lewis as his right-hand man is a really solid voice in the dressing room, and they are both highly respected by everybody, and everybody is on board with what they are about.