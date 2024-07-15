Sadler 'delighted' as Steelbacks close to within one win of last-eight qualification in the Blast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Head coach John Sadler admitted to being 'delighted' as Northants Steelbacks took a huge step towards qualification for the quarter-finals of the Vitality Blast with a six-wicket win over Durham on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a match reduced to just eight overs a side following persistent rainfall in the north east, the Steelbacks chased down the home side's testing 90 for five with five balls to spare.

Ashton Agar hammered 31 from just 14 balls in his final match for the club, while Lewis McManus hammered sixes off the two balls he faced to see his side home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, Jack White made his T20 debut for the club and impressed as he claimed one for five from his two overs.

Northants Steelbacks head coach John Sadler

It is a result that lifts the Steelbacks above Durham and up to fourth in the North Group table with two matches to play, with their last-eight fate firmly in their own hands.

Northants entertain leaders Birmingham Bears at the County Ground on Thursday before wrapping up their group campaign at second-placed Lancashire Lightning on Friday.

Sadler's team know that one win from those two games will be enough to ensure they qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time since 2020, while two wins will secure a home match in the knockout stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday's win was a crucial one for the Steelbacks, and Sadler was relieved a game could even be staged as he praised the Chester-le-Street groundstaff and the umpires Paul Pollard and Neil Pratt.

"It's rained for 48 hours solid I think, luckily it blew over an we got the result we needed," said Sadler.

"Credit to the umpires and groundstaff, as it didn't look playable at one point.

"I think we were only around 20 minutes until we had to call it off, and luckily it went our way."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his team's chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals, Sadler said: "We've still got to win one as it's still really tight.

"Anyone could beat anybody, that's the joy of T20 but I'm absolutely delighted with the win."

It was a second win over Durham in the space of eight days for the Steelbacks as they also beat them at the County Ground last Sunday, and the home head coach Ryan Campbell said: "It was an unbelievable job by the ground staff.

"We’re trying to put on a show for everyone and how they got the game on was amazing so congratulations to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a coach you always get nervous when games get reduced to an absolute shootout and anything can happen.”

“Of course we’d have liked to have won the toss, the pitch has been under cover for two days and if you just watch those first couple of overs in the powerplay, the ball’s nipping all over the shop.

"It makes it tough but that’s cricket, it’s the luck of the draw.”

Quotes courtesy of Thomas Ridley