SA selection leaves ‘question mark’ over Breetzke’s Blast availability for Steelbacks

Matt Breetzke has been named in the South Africa squad for thei ODI series against England next week

Head coach Darren Lehmann admits there is 'a question mark' over the availability of overseas batter Matt Breetzke for next Wednesday's huge Vitality Blast quarter-final clash at Surrey.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced with great fanfare by the the club last week that the 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year all-format deal at Northants.

As part of the official release announcing the signing, it was stated that Breetzke 'will also be available for the Steelbacks in their Vitality Blast quarter-final against Surrey'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the following day, South Africa announced that Breetzke, who was in great form as his country beat Australia in an ODI series last week, has been named in the touring squad for their One Day International series against England that starts next week.

The first ODI is being played on Tuesday (Sept 2) at Headingley in Leeds, with the second at Lord's on Thursday, September 4.

Surrey will be without a trio of England players named for that ODI series, and they are Will Jacks, Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith.

So it now seems likely that Breetzke will not be available to play for the Steelbacks in that crucial encounter, and that New Zealander Tim Robinson will again step in as cover, but Lehmann has not completely given up hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Steelbacks' eight-wicket defeat at Somerset in the One Day Cup on Tuesday, Lehmann was asked about the availability of Breetzke, and told BBC Northampton: "There is a slight question mark, and everyone knows that but we have our fingers crossed."

He then added: "But Robbo is one of those guys who can take the game away, and he has shown that in a couple of games in this format (the One Day Cup).

"We just need him to be more dynamic in that role, and if he does it off 30 balls then he will really have an impact on a game.

"And we really want our big guns to have an impact on games."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who will be back in the Steelbacks ranks for the trip to the Oval is Saif Zaib, who had also wanted to play for Northants at Taunton against Somerset in Tuesday's final 50-over group contest.

The all-rounder has been playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred but has struggled for runs, and had hoped to play for Northants ahead of the final Fire group game on Thursday evening, but that plan was scuppered.

"Saif wanted to play, but the rules the ECB have in place means he can't play if he has played two matches previously in a row in The Hundred," revealed Lehmann..

"They need to look at that, because they are just down the road (in Cardiff) and could have come for a hit and then gone back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We shouldn't be worried about him travelling and playing I don't think, but I am old school and like blokes playing cricket, it is the only way you get better.

"Saif has had a bit of a lean run with The Hundred, so it would have been a good opportunity to come back and play on a really good wicket leading into Wednesday.

"It is flawed, but it is what it is."