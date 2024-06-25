Rugby Junior Darts Club
Alfie, Billy, Dexter, Fyn, Callon & Luke didn't disappoint........out of 32 players competing 4 got out of the group stages and 3 got knocked out in the last 16 with Billy making it to the semifinals.
The boys received messages of support from 10 times World Champion Trina Glover MBE and Danny Lauby USA Darts Captain.
Steve Pugh Head Coach from the Rugby Junior Darts Club team commented' Our lads were epic, so proud of them all, they represented themselves really well and organisers were impressed with how they played and their behaviour. So much so we have been invited to participate in future tournaments’
On behalf of RJDC we would like to thank Alpine Carpet Warehouse, Daventry for sponsoring the team shirts, they looked very smart.
