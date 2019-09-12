Ripley salutes Sanderson as Northants take another step towards crucial victory

David Ripley hailed Ben Sanderson after the talented bowler again hit the 50 wickets mark to put Northants on the brink of victory at Leicestershire.

The County finished day three 22 without loss, needing just another 119 runs to secure a fourth victory of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two season.

That would put Northants in a hugely promising position in their promotion bid as they already currently occupy the third and final promotion place.

Sanderson has been key during the campaign, and he took three for 37 to help dismiss Leicestershire for just 189 in their second innings.

That means Northants are now on the verge of a vital victory at Grace Road.

And head coach David Ripley said: "It's been a very good three days.

"We're a confident side at the moment, depth in the batting, very good seam bowling, and that's showing on the park.

"It could be all over by now: for our wicketkeeper Adam Rossington not to have had a single chance when our seamers have passed the bat something like 170 times over the two Leicestershire innings is incredible, really, we've been extraordinarily unlucky in that respect.

"We bowled very well as a unit today: everybody contributed.

"Ben Sanderson reaching 50 wickets, after getting 60 last season, is outstanding, he's a superb red ball bowler, and he got himself into our white ball teams too.

"We're very pleased he's one of ours.

"But credit to Leicestershire, they've kept fighting, and we still have a bit of work to do in the morning."