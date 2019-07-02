Ripley praises bowling stars after Northants smash Sussex

Northants head coach David Ripley saluted bowling stars Ben Sanderson and Brett Hutton after the County claimed a sensational 393-run success at Sussex.

Ripley's side wrapped up victory - their first in Specsavers County Championship Division Two this season - inside just three days at The 1st Central County Ground.



Sanderson took 10 wickets in the match, recording figures of six for 37 in the first innings and four for 18 in the second.



Hutton also shone, taking three for 47 and four for 32 as Sussex were bowled out for just 106 and 105.



It meant Northants claimed their record runs victory, inflicting a record defeat on Sussex.



And Ripley said: "It is a very good win.



"I thought it was a good toss to win and it has just nibbled a bit off the surface and our seam bowlers have been pretty relentless.



"Ben Sanderson and Brett Hutton were excellent and the support from Nathan Buck and Luke Procter was there as well.



"It's been a pretty special three days and, if I'm honest, unexpected because when we looked at the pitch I thought it looked a good surface which might spin on the fourth day.



"We got 273 in the first innings which was slightly under-par, I felt, but we have had a really good last couple of days with bat and ball.



"We came here bottom of the league which I thought was a bit unfair because we have played some pretty good cricket in what is a very competitive division so it's nice to put a really good three days together and come out as emphatic winners."



Northants shot up to fourth in the standings after their big win, just a place behind the team they defeated.



And Sussex coach Jason Gillespie said: "That was an unacceptable performance and there has to be a lot of self-reflection as individuals on areas where we have to improve.



"We didn't score enough runs and the lads have to work out what they can do better to get the job done.



"We haven't batted well enough obviously but on Monday afternoon I thought our body language and our bowling was very disappointing and we allowed Northants to take the game away from us.



"I can't take anything away from them - Ben Sanderson and Brett Hutton bowled really, really well - but we were blown away again today.



"We need to be better all round.



"There was a great opportunity today for someone to put a big score on the board and we weren't able to do that.



"We need more lads to put their hands up than guys like Ollie Robinson and Ben Brown.



"We've had a couple of tough games but we need to be better."