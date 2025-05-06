Ripley delight as Steelbacks Women set up second round T20 Trophy trip to Shropshire

Northants Steelbacks Women were five-wicket winners over Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground on Monday (Picture: @NorthantsCCC)

David Ripley was delighted with the performance of Northants Steelbacks Women as they eased into the second round of the Vitality T20 Women's Cup with a five-wicket win over Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground on Monday.

Playing their first game in the new knockout tournament, the Steelbacks set up a second round clash at Shropshire on Sunday (May 10), after they saw off fellow Tier 3 side Norfolk by 46 runs in their first round encounter.

Against the Rapids, Bethan Robinson, Ella Phillips and Lenny Sims all claimed two wickets as the visitors were restricted to 96 for eight in their 20 overs.

The Steelbacks then eased to victory at 97 for five in 16.2 overs, with Gemma Marriott top scoring with 24 and Ameilia Kemp making 23.

"It is quite an exciting tournament due to the uncertainty," Ripley told SteelbacksTV.

"I thought it was a really professional performance from us, we started well, took early wickets and then we needed to silence their response when we went out with the bat and I thought our openers did that really well.

"Once we were out of the powerplay none down I thought we would win and it was just a case of by how many wickets, and it was a really good performance.

"Worcester never really got away from us, and keeping them under 100 I was always confident we would knock them off, but you still have to go and do it."

The win was the perfect response to the Steelbacks' four-wicket defeat to Middlesex on the Metro Bank One Day Cup Division Two, and Ripley is delighted with how things are shaping up with his newly-formed team.

"We would have probably taken three from four at the start, but it was nice to bounce back from the defeat on Saturday," said the two-time T20 Blast-winning coach.

"We have all been thrown together, myself included, and we are all from different backgrounds.

"We are not all locals, the whole structure has been changed and we have gone out and embraced that.

"It means we are getting to know each other a little bit, but there has been a nice bond and team spirit about the gang, and I am really enjoying it."

The Steelbacks will travel to Wem Cricket Club to take on Shropshire in Sunday's second round encounter, with the winners scheduled to host the winners of the clash between Leicestershire Foxes and Cheshire on Sunday, May 17.