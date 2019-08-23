Ripley bemoans Steelbacks' 'pretty inept' batting after Derbyshire defeat

David Ripley admits 'time is running out' for Northants in their Vitality T20 Blast campaign after a 'pretty inept' batting display at Derbyshire Falcons on Friday night.

The Steelbacks were all out for just 100 having opted to bat first.

Rob Keogh made 28 but no one outside of the top five made it close to registering double figures as the County collapsed from 83 for three.

They left 12 deliveries out there, being bowled out in 18 overs as Derbyshire took control.

And the Falcons cruised home in reply, with Keogh taking the only wicket to fall.

There were still 17 balls remaining when Derbyshire reached their victory target, which ensured they would move into the North Group top four.

Northants are now bottom, four points off the qualification places with just three games to go.

And Ripley said: "It was a very poor night.

"I can't fault the bowling commitment - we made Derbyshire work hard for the runs.

"It wasn't a great pitch for a one-day game but our batting was pretty inept. We were 32 without loss off three overs and bowled out with 12 balls to spare.

"The most frustrating element is all the feedback was there. It wasn't a good pitch, there was variable bounce so you scrap your way to 140 and you're in the game and that's the biggest disappointment.

"A very frustrating night, it's another pretty inept batting display and unfortunately, bar one game, we haven't fired at all with the bat and time is running out."

Wayne Madsen made an unbeaten 51 in the Falcons reply.

And Madsen said: "In the end we did it fairly comfortably but it was a tricky wicket to bat on and another 30, 40 or 50 runs might have been interesting.

"But because of how well we bowled it took the pressure off us as batters and we could knock it around a little bit more to get close to the score and then see it through.

"They have dangerous players throughout but that over from Fynn (Hudson-Prentice) changed the game really.

"Two crucial wickets pegged them back and then it became harder against the pace-off bowlers.

"What we did well as a bowling and fielding unit was to keep the squeeze on throughout which certainly paid off."