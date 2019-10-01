Ribbans sets sights on silverware after signing new Saints deal

David Ribbans has signed a contract extension with Saints which will see him stay at the club until at least 2022.

The 24-year-old English-qualified lock was one of the most consistent performers last season and boss Chris Boyd has rewarded him with a new deal.

Ribbans arrived at Franklin’s Gardens back in 2017 from South African outfit Western Province, and is now just three matches away from bringing up a half-century of Saints appearances.

His unrelenting play and set-piece expertise have already made him a fans' favourite at Saints, but with the ink now dry on a new two-year deal, Ribbans has his sights set on improving even further.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be signing on again with Saints; I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and it’s really exciting to think I have at least another two years here at Franklin’s Gardens,” Ribbans said.

“The town now feels like home to me and on the pitch last year we took some huge strides forward in our first season under Chris.

“This is a really talented group of hard-working guys and the atmosphere around the club is special. We know we can continue to improve and there’s nowhere I’d rather be playing my rugby at the moment.

“So, I’m thrilled to be staying and I hope I can reward Northampton’s loyal supporters with some more silverware over the next few years.”

Ribbans was named Saints' player of the month for October last season, and he has made a habit out of popping up with important scores, notching a last-minute match-winning effort against Bath back in February.

And Boyd said: “David is a really important signing for us.

"He was one of the club’s most consistent performers last season and we’re extremely keen to continue nurturing our young, English-qualified talent here at Franklin’s Gardens.

“I’m confident he will continue to prove himself a key player for us.

"His attitude in training is second to none so we’re really glad he’s bought into our long-term goals for Northampton.”