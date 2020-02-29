Retaining belief has been key for Saints boss Boyd

Saints boss Chris Boyd says keeping spirit levels high has been the most important thing ahead of today's home game against Saracens (kick-off 3pm).

The black, green and gold have suffered three Gallagher Premiership defeats on the bounce ahead of their meeting with the reigning champions.

And the most recent one was the most painful of the lot as Saints were eviscerated 57-7 by Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park last Sunday.

It added to the misery of Franklin's Gardens losses to London Irish and Bristol Bears.

And Boyd has done all he can to pick his players up ahead of another big league game this weekend.

"The battle is to make sure the minds haven't shut up shop and to make sure we stay positive," Boyd said.

"We've got to approach an opportunity at home against Saracens enthusiastically and it's very important.

"In the old days you would just go into a changing room with a couple of kegs and throw the key away, but those days are gone, unfortunately or fortunately, whichever way you look at it.

"We'll just have to face reality, we've got to look at ourselves in the mirror and make sure we're up for the occasion.

"You can either run away or you can front up."

Saracens also go into Saturday's game on the back of a big defeat, having been thrashed 60-10 at Wasps last weekend.

And Mark McCall's men, who will definitely be relegated from England's top flight this season due to salary cap breaches, will be missing a host of Six Nations stars.

Saints are also dealing with several absences due to international call-ups and injuries.

But Boyd said: "I wouldn't make any excuses there - we're not missing that many players and we've just got to be better with what we've got.

"The engine room is certainly depleted because we've got three or four locks missing and they add some bulk and ballast to you.

"It's the cards you get dealt and we've got to do the best we can."