Reinach refusing to be distracted as he sets sights on Saints silverware

With his summer exit from Saints now confirmed, you may think Cobus Reinach may already have one eye on his next destination.

But the scrum-half is showing no signs of slowing down in the black, green and gold.

In fact, he just keeps getting better and better.

Last month against London Irish, Reinach was again a bright spark on a difficult night for his team.

Saints were eventually beaten 20-16 at Franklin's Gardens after conceding two tries in a dramatic final seven minutes.

Prior to that, it looked like Reinach had saved the day as he raced back at the speed of light to make a crucial tackle on Ollie Hassell-Collins.

The Irish wing looked certain to score after sprinting into acres of space, but Reinach came from nowhere, made a tackle and forced Hassell-Collins to knock on over the line.

It was a second huge contribution from the South African scrum-half, who scored Saints’ only try of the night, scooting around a maul and diving over during the first half.

But he couldn’t get the result he deserved as Saints let it slip.

After the game, Reinach, who was speaking for the first time since his summer departure from Saints was officially announced, was asked about his decision to leave.

But he only had eyes on the short-term future, looking no further than the remainder of the current season.

“I’m not really thinking of that because there’s rugby to be played and trophies to be won,” Reinach said.

“My focus is on giving my all for this team.”

Reinach was certainly not messing around during his interview, making points clearly and concisely.

He was far from happy with Saints’ overall showing and he knows they must improve massively ahead of their next game, at home to Bristol Bears this Sunday.

“The turning point against London Irish was us not pitching up for the game,” said the World Cup winner.

“It wasn’t acceptable.

“We didn’t play the way we wanted to play and I think we can use it as a huge learning curve.

“There’s still a lot of rugby to play this season and sometimes it’s good to get a big setback like that just to regather yourself, reset and go again.

“We just needed to show up as a team better.

“There were a lot of individual errors, things not going our way and it just wasn’t good enough.”

Saints remain second in the Gallagher Premiership, sitting a point behind Exeter, who were also beaten at home in their most recent league match.

The Chiefs suffered defeat to a strong Sale Sharks side at Sandy Park.

And Reinach said: “We’re playing in a league that every team you play against, you can beat them or you can lose.

“It’s not a league where you can expect to win certain games.

“We played badly in Europe against Benetton but we won that game so we were learning from a win.

“But the game against London Irish showed that if you’re not 100 per cent, teams can turn you over.”