Reinach does the double at Saints' awards dinner

Cobus Reinach has done the double at Saints' awards dinner after scooping the players' player and supporters' player of the season prizes.

It has been a stunning campaign for the South African scrum-half, who has scored 17 tries in 29 appearances ahead of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final at Exeter.

Alex Mitchell has won Saints' young player of the season and try of the season awards

Reinach moved to Franklin's Gardens in 2017 and has since become a key figure at No.9, where he has been competing with Alex Mitchell for starts this season.

Mitchell has also made a big impact, and that has earned the talented Maidstone-born ace, who turns 22 on Saturday, Saints' young player of the season award.

Mitchell has scored 11 tries so far this season, despite starting just eight matches. He has made 20 appearances from the bench, scoring a key try in a win at Harlequins last month.

The scrum-half has also won the try of the season prize for his effort in the Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at Clermont Auvergne in March.

Rory Hutchinson is Saints' breakthrough player of the season

Rory Hutchinson, who was recently called up to Scotland's World Cup training squad, has been named breakthrough player of the season at Saints.

Hutchinson has enjoyed a rapid rise during the second half of the season, racking up a total 16 appearances during this campaign, scoring six tries in the process.

Saints' 2018/19 award winners

Players' player of the year: Cobus Reinach

Supporters' player of the year: Cobus Reinach

Young player of the year: Alex Mitchell

Breakthrough player of the year: Rory Hutchinson

Try of the season: Alex Mitchell (against Clermont Auvergne in March)