Reinach discusses his decision to leave Saints

Cobus Reinach is setting his sights on some silverware as he gets set to leave Saints this summer.

The South Africa looks set to move to Montpellier when his contract expires at the end of the current season.



And after his departure was announced, Reinach had some words for the Saints supporters.



The scrum-half, who has so far scored 29 tries in 70 appearances for the club since joining Saints in 2017, said: “I love playing for Saints and living in Northamptonshire.



"We have a fantastic group of coaches and staff, and an exciting squad that I believe can challenge for the major honours, so this has not been an easy decision for me to make.



“I’d like to thank everyone for making the last three seasons so memorable; I’ll be sad to leave some great friends and team-mates.



“Saints will always have a special place in my heart and I look forward to giving everything I’ve got to make sure we finish the season with some silverware.”