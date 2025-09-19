Ramesh and van der Merwe delight as they sign professional contracts at Northants

Stuart van der Merwe has signed a two-year professional contract with Northants

Youngsters Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe have signed professional contracts at Northants that will see them stay at the County Ground until the end of the 2027 season.

Off-spinner Ramesh is still only 17 and becomes the third youngest player in the club's history to sign a professional contract, while van der Merwe turns 21 in February.

Both players impressed in the second team earlier this season, and were handed first team debuts by head coach Darren Lehmann in August having signed short-term rookie deals.

Van der Merwe impressed in three starts in the Metro Bank One Day Cup, scoring 59 on debut, and also claiming a couple of wickets in later games, while Ramesh played in two One Day Cup matches before making his first-class debut against Glamorgan.

The teenager has impressed, and is delighted to have signed on the dotted line at Wantage Road.

“I’m thrilled to have signed my first professional contract with Northamptonshire,” said Ramesh, who took three for 42 in his debut innings in first-class cricket.

“A huge thank you to the head coach, his team, and my team-mates for their belief in me.

“To be the third youngest player in the history of the club to earn a contract is really special, and I’m so excited for the journey ahead.”

Ramesh is a graduate of the club's Academy, while van der Merwe has taken a more roundabout route to his first senior professional deal.

The South African has been trialling his way around clubs in England since the summer of 2021, trying to get his chance, having also spent time at the likes of Surrey and Leicestershire.

Van der Merwe has followed a similar route to that of his fellow countryman Justin Broad, and he said: "I’m super excited to be signing my first contract and joining Northamptonshire.

“Playing professional cricket has been my dream forever, and it feels unreal to finally get this chance.

“I moved to the UK in 2021 to chase this goal, and now being able to do it with a great club like Northamptonshire is just amazing.”

Second team coach Graeme White is proud to see both players being rewarded for their hard work.

On Ramesh, he said: “We’re really delighted for Nirvan.

"It’s been exciting to see his development and how much he’s come on having been given the opportunity to play first team cricket at such a young age.

“We believe that with his skillset he has a very high ceiling and can go a long way in the game.”

And on van der Merwe, he added: “He works exceptionally hard, he’s gone away and improved his game, so we’re all delighted for him.

“He reminds me of Justin Broad; he has that same mindset and mentality to constantly improve.

“He brings a bit of everything to the park and has looked at home in the first team so we’re all excited to see how he progresses in first team cricket.”