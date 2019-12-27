Proctor to miss Saints' game against Gloucester but key duo are back from injury

Matt Proctor will miss Saints' game against Gloucester on Saturday due to the head injury he sustained during the defeat at Sale Sharks last weekend.

Proctor's place at centre is taken by Piers Francis, who starts at 12 with Rory Hutchinson moving to 13.



Francis is one of three changes to the team that lost 22-10 at the AJ Bell Stadium last weekend, with Tom Wood and Francois van Wyk also coming in.



Wood was forced to withdraw from the Sale game due to illness, but he returns in place of Api Ratuniyarawa, with Courtney Lawes switching back to the second row.



Van Wyk comes in for Alex Waller, who drops to the bench.



David Ribbans is ready to return from a back injury and is named among the replacements, along with scrum-half Henry Taylor, who is set to make his comeback from a broken thumb.

But Saints are without Alex Mitchell (knee), Reuben Bird-Tulloch (hand), Tommy Freeman (illness), Jamie Gibson (ankle) and Ollie Sleightholme (head).

Meanwhile, there will be a familiar face in the Gloucester line-up as Jamal Ford-Robinson starts against Saints for the first time since leaving the club during the summer.

Ford-Robinson comes in at tighthead prop in place of the injured Val Rapava Ruskin.

Talented young wing Ollie Thorley is also ruled out, meaning the experienced Charlie Sharples starts for the Cherry and Whites.

Ruan Ackermann has been passed fit to play in the back row, but Gloucester remain without Italy flanker Jake Polledri.



Saints: Furbank; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Haywood, Painter; Moon, Lawes; Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Matavesi, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Ribbans, Taylor, Symons, Tuala.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Harris, Atkinson, Rees-Zammit; Cipriani, Heinz (c); Hohneck, Marais, Ford-Robinson; Craig, Mostert; Ackermann, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Gleave, Seville, Balmain, Grobler, Clarke, Simpson, Twelvetrees, Banahan.