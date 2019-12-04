Premiership season structure for 2020/21 and 2021/22 is confirmed

Premiership Rugby has reconfirmed the season structure for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership seasons.

The 2020/21 campaign will start on the weekend of September 12, with the final taking place on June 26.



The following season will start on the weekend of September 18, with the final on June 18.

The Premiership Rugby announcement comes after the schedule for the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021 was revealed.



The Lions will start with a fixture against the DHL Stormers on July 3, 2021 and finish with the third Test at Ellis Park, Johannesburg on August 7, 2021.



A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “More than 12 months ago, alongside the RFU and RPA, we announced the season structure for Gallagher Premiership Rugby until 2022, which gave everyone clarity on the future.



“This joint agreement, which included a number of player welfare initiatives, detailed the dates of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Finals in 2020, 2021 and 2022.



"The 2021 Gallagher Premiership Rugby final will be on June 26 at Twickenham Stadium, as we reconfirmed to the Lions some weeks ago.



"Talks are not ongoing over this issue, and we are glad to have the opportunity to confirm that so any doubts can be removed.



“In 2017 World Rugby's San Francisco Agreement set out a new global calendar to run until 2032, which included the movement of the Premiership Rugby season into June aligning with Super Rugby.



“The San Francisco Agreement allowed us to set the future season structure for Gallagher Premiership Rugby.



“We welcome today’s confirmation of the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, which starts on Saturday, July 3.



"Since 1997 Premiership Rugby and its clubs have been incredible supporters of the Lions, providing 124 players for those tours, and we wish the Lions every success in South Africa when again we expect our clubs to supply a large number of players for the trip to play the world champions.



“We will continue our amicable discussions with the Lions over their tour operational requirements.”



Gallagher Premiership Rugby season dates

2019/20

Gallagher Premiership Rugby final: June 20

2020/21

Gallagher Premiership Rugby starts: weekend of September 12

Gallagher Premiership Rugby final: June 26

2021/22

Gallagher Premiership Rugby starts: weekend of September 18

Gallagher Premiership Rugby final: June 18