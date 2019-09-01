Percentages key for Boyd as he seeks Saints improvement

Chris Boyd has yet to set any specific targets as to where he wants Saints to finish in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

Instead, the Kiwi boss is focusing on maintaining and increasing momentum after last year’s strong conclusion.

Saints enjoyed a flying finish to the regular season, sneaking into the Premiership play-offs at the expense of Harlequins.

They eventually lost in the semi-finals at Exeter Chiefs, but it was still considered a good first season under the stewardship of Boyd.

They reached the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup and won the Premiership Rugby Cup, the first trophy Saints had picked up since 2014.

But Boyd is eager to avoid saying where he wants his team to finish this season, with his attention purely focused on week-by-week improvements in performance.

“We haven’t had any discussion around an outcome point of view,” Boyd said.

“We were obviously very pleased to sneak into the top four last year, and it was a sneak because we could have finished seventh.

“One point difference in the log over the season would have made a big difference from an outcome point of view.

“But the good thing was that the performance got better and better at the back end of the season so my aim would be for us to pick up that performance very closely.

“We want to be at the level we were at last year and see if we can grow it some more.

“It’s not going to be as easy as last year to get increases but if we get another five, 10 or 15 per cent out of our performance we’ll be there or thereabouts.”