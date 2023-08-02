News you can trust since 1869
Overseas signing Prithvi Shaw in the runs ahead of Steelbacks debut

Prithvi Shaw warmed up for his Northants debut in Friday's Metro Bank One Day Cup clash at Gloucestershire with a quickfire half-century for the seconds on Tuesday.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:50 BST- 2 min read
Prithvi Shaw scored a half-century for Northants IIs in their win over London Schools on TuesdayPrithvi Shaw scored a half-century for Northants IIs in their win over London Schools on Tuesday
The Indian opening batter, who this week signed for the Steelbacks on a short-term deal, cracked 65 from just 39 balls as Northants' second string secured a 44-run friendly win over London Schools at Dunstable Town.

Shaw, who averages more than 52 in List A cricket, eased to 65 from just 39 balls before he was dismissed, having hit seven fours and three sixes.

The 23-year-old was joined at the top of the order Hassan Azad, who also impressed as he scored an excellent century to give new skipper Lewis McManus a reminder of what he is capable of.

Azad hit 12 fours in his 113 which was made from 130 balls, as Northants were bowled out for 305 in 49.2 overs.

London Schools made a decent fist of the chase, but the County won it as they bowled youngsters out for 261 in 49.3 overs.

Gus Miller was the most successful of the Northants bowlers, claiming four for 67, while there was also two wickets for leg-spinner Alex Russell and seamer Raphael Weatherall.

Northants begin their One Day Cup group games against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham on Friday, before hosting Sussex at the County Ground on Sunday (start 11am).

Gloucestershire got their Group B campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday when they beat Derbyshire by six wickets at Cheltenham, easily chasing down the visitors' 298 for nine with 6.4 overs to spare.

Ollie Price was the match winner with 116 not out from 115 balls.

The other Group B game saw Worcestershire (318-9) win by 42 runs at Durham (276 all out).

Related topics:NorthantsGloucestershireSteelbacks