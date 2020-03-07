Opposition view: We should have won against Saints, says Worcester boss Solomons

Worcester Warriors boss Alan Solomons felt his side deserved to break their recent run of losses following the 16-10 home defeat to Saints on Friday night.

Solomons saw his side go down to a sixth consecutive defeat, five in the Premiership, as Saints triumphed in a game of poor quality at Sixways.

The black, green and gold's win saw them end their own run of four Premiership defeats as Worcester again lost by six points or fewer for the sixth game in a row, which leaves them 10th in the table.

Saints triumphed thanks to a try from Mike Haywood, with James Grayson adding three penalties and a conversion.

Ollie Lawrence responded with a try for Worcester, with Jono Lance adding a penalty and a conversion.

Solomons said: "It's very frustrating as all the losses have been close and we've got a bonus point from every one of them.

"However, we created far more opportunities than they did but we couldn't close them out.

"We struggled at the line-out but we should still have won the game as the boys gave absolutely everything but just came up short.

"We had what I call soft moments, giving away needless penalties and not capitalising on attacking lineouts."

Worcester centre Ryan Mills picked up an early yellow card, but Solomons was content with the referee's decision.

He said: "Mills did obstruct their player so I don't have a quibble with it and it was soon evened out when their player also received a card."