Opposition view: Mignoni left to rue Lyon's collapse against Saints

Lyon boss Pierre Mignoni was left to bemoan his side's second-half collapse after Saints staged a sensational comeback at the Matmut Stadium on Saturday.

Already-eliminated Lyon had led 17-5 at half-time after delivering a brutal display during the first 40 minutes.

But Saints bounced back in style after the interval, outscoring their hosts 31-7 to secure a crucial 36-24 bonus-point win in Champions Cup Pool 1.

And Mignoni was not a happy man during his post-match interview.

"I'm disappointed because we did the job for some of the game and then we fell apart," Mignoni said.

"I can't explain it. It must be my fault. "

Lyon lost their edge after the likes of Josua Tuisova and Noa Nakaitaci were withdrawn due to injury.

And Mignoni was far from satisfied with the contribution his replacements made.

"They will look at each other," he said.

"The first half is very positive. When we want to, we can do things well.

"We play in the big European tournament and I think that some players have not understood yet. That's how it is. We're going to work."