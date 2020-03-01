Opposition view: McCall 'so proud' of Saracens players after win at Saints

Mark McCall was 'so proud' of Saracens' performance at Saints on Saturday.

McCall saw his men come back from 12-0 and 15-8 down to record a 27-21 victory at Franklin's Gardens.

It ended a run of three successive away league defeats for Saracens.

And McCall couldn't have been happier with the way his side dealt with their injury issues and bounced back from the previous week's 60-10 drubbing at Wasps.

"It was a great performance for lots of reasons," McCall said.

"To be 12-0 down after the result last weekend and then lose Jackson Wray, Alex Goode and Duncan Taylor, there were lots of reasons for us to collapse.

"But the fact we didn't is so pleasing and makes us so proud.

"We didn't cope very well with setbacks against Wasps, so to be 12-0 down and respond and see them back themselves and fight for each other was really pleasing.

"All three lads who came off were concussions. Certainly in Jackson and Goodey's case they were quite severe so we'll be doing well to piece together and team next weekend.

"I'm really proud of everyone who stepped up and Richard Wigglesworth was incredible with his leadership when we lost the other senior players."