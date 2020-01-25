Opposition view: Declan always believed Irish could win at Saints

London Irish boss Declan Kidney was delighted with his side's refusal to give up as they defeated Saints at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

Irish snatched a 20-16 win with the final play of the game as Adam Coleman charged down Henry Taylor's box kick and Dave Porecki pounced to score.

It capped off an impressive fightback from the away team, who dotted down twice in the final seven minutes.

Their cause was helped by a 50th minute red card for Api Rayuniyarawa, whose shoulder made contact with the head of Harry Elrington at a ruck.

And Kidney, who saw his side end a seven-match losing streak, said: "I'll always take a win, especially when we achieve it with the last play of the game.

"We didn't deserve to be down at half-time but we knew at the interval that if we played the same way, we would be capable of winning it.

"They came out strongly and even though there was the red card, we couldn't get any possession or territory for quite a period of time, but we rode the storm especially when they missed a couple of kickable penalties.

"However, we didn't give up and started playing again and our aim this season is just to do the best we can, every time we take the field."