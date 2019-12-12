'One of those days you wish you were still playing' - Dowson tells Saints to embrace Dublin experience

Phil Dowson says experiences like the one Saints will encounter at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening make him wish he was still playing.

And the forwards coach has told the team's young players to embrace the experience of squaring up to a formidable Leinster team in Dublin.



Dowson was part of the Saints side that beat the odds in Belfast in 2012, when Saints turned the tables on Ulster just a week after being thrashed by the same team at Franklin's Gardens.



And Dowson also got game time a year later as the black, green and gold headed to Dublin and bounced back against Leinster, beating the Irish giants 18-9 having been eviscerated 40-7 in Northampton on the previous weekend.



Now he is looking forward to seeing how this group of Saints players recover after losing 43-16 to Leinster at the Gardens last Saturday.



And he said: "It can't be anything but an experience, whether it's a good or a bad one depends on how we perform and maintain our standards.



"Either way it will be valuable to these guys in terms of their career, in terms of something to look back on and lessons learned, whether that's technical, emotional or physical.



"There are all these different bits and pieces that these young players will understand and playing at a great stadium in front of hopefully a big crowd around Christmas time, it's pretty exciting.



"It's one of those days where you wish you were still playing."



But Dowson insists there hasn't been much thought given to those brilliant wins in Belfast and Dublin.



Instead, he said: "I don't think looking back at that game in 2013 is a huge amount of use.



"What we do look at is times during the past two years when players in this side have stepped up.



"Lewis Bean with his first touch in the Premiership made a break 60 metres down the pitch and threw and offload for a score.



"What Sam Vesty wanted to do when he came to the club is to trust the squad and give guys opportunities - they won't let you down.



"Chris's selection philosophy has been like that and we've seen guys like George Furbank and Alex Moon really step up and show what they're capable of.



"I'm hoping more guys can do that this weekend and we want to compete and do well."



Saints may have shipped seven tries against Leinster last weekend, but they have not been fazed by it.



When asked what the mood in the camp has been like this week, Dowson said: "It's actually relatively positive and that sounds a strange this to say given the result.



"But actually we did some really good things and the couple of things we were poor at, we were punished for.



"That's the whole thing about playing at this level - you play against the best sides and Leinster were very clinical in what they did. We were not.



"We spent a lot of time in their 22 and didn't score, but every time they were in our 22 they did.



"We've spoken about pressure and what it does to our decision making.



"What I would say is that I've never seen as much effort from a group of players.



"Guys like Mike Haywood and Teimana Harrison were unbelievable.



"It was a really intense match against really good opposition and it's exactly why we play in Europe, to challenge ourselves.



"We've come up short but we'll take lots of lessons and it's a really good part of our education.



"We had young guys like Alex Coles and Connor Tupai coming on, in Europe against one of the best sides, and it's invaluable experience moving forward.



"We have to learn those lessons and we have to learn them quickly with this week coming up."



Saints have come a long way in the space of a year as at this point in 2018 they were preparing for a Challenge Cup trip to Timisoara Saracens.



Now they are back in the big time, facing the Champions Cup favourites on their own turf.



And Dowson said: "We mentioned that last week - that the whole point of being in this tournament is to play these sides.



"We don't particularly want to go back to Timisoara, as lovely as it was with the weather.



"We want to be playing at the Aviva, we want to be playing against Lyon away. We want to be putting ourselves under pressure.



"We were under pressure against Lyon, certainly against Benetton.



"That's the whole point of playing at the top level and that's where this group of players wants to be."



Having played Leinster just last weekend, Saints have not needed to do a huge amount of analysis this week, instead focusing on rest and recovery after a brutal battle.



"What the double-header does give you is the opportunity to really focus on yourself," Dowson said.



"You don't have any information to analyse other than the game you played yourself and those are the most valuable bits.



"There are little bits and pieces that we can improve that allowed Leinster to get into the game.



"We conceded twice in the last 10 minutes because we were exhausted and under pressure, and that's what Leinster do to sides.



"We battled hard."



And though Saints were beaten, allowing Leinster to claim the try bonus point in the process, Chris Boyd's side are still in the hunt to make the quarter-finals.



They currently sit second in Pool 1, having taken nine points from three matches so far.



And Dowson said: "It's not terminal in any sense.



"The confidence is still high and we've got a big group of players who want to play.



"We've still got an opportunity to get out of the group and we need to play way better this weekend.



"Then we'll have challenges against Benetton and Lyon but all is not lost.



"We maintain hope that if we improve on what we spoke about and we bring that energy and enthusiasm, we've got a good chance of getting out of this pool."