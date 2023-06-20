One in and one out as Steelbacks head north for must-win Blast clash at Yorkshire

On the plus side, Chris Lynn has overcome the bout of illness that saw him miss Sunday's excellent win over Notts Outlaws at the County Ground, with the Australian set to return to the starting line-up.

The bad news is that Rob Keogh will miss the trip to Headingley after he suffered a back spasm following that victory over the Outlaws.

That will be a huge frustration for the player, who was recalled to the side at the weekend having been left out for the previous seven matches.

Chris Lynn has recovered from the illness that saw him miss the Steelbacks' win over Notts Outlaws on Sunday (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Josh Cobb once again misses out.

David Willey skippers the side on his return to Yorkshire, the club where he spent seven years before returning to the County Ground in the winter. He was the Vikings' T20 captain last season.

The Steelbacks kept alive their slim qualification hopes with their 78-run win over Notts on Sunday, but they remain second bottom in the North Group.

They are four points adrift of fourth-placed Vikings, who will go into Tuesday's clash off the back of an embarrassing defeat at Derbyshire Falcons on Sunday.

Chasing their hosts' 212 for four at Chesterfield, Yorkshire were shot out for just 68 in reply to lose by a mammoth 144 runs - they were at one point seven for four!

Yorkshire have named a 13-man squad for the clash with the Steelbacks, with their line-up set to include England internationals Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth. They are captained by Pakistan batter Shan Masood.

Head coach Ottis Gibson is looking forward to returning to home soil after their defeat at at the weekend.

“We know how to play at Headingley perhaps better than we know how to play at somewhere like Chesterfield. Our results there suggest that," he said.

“We’ll get back to Headingley on Tuesday and get back on the horse.

“From a batting point of view, we know the wicket is going to be a belter. We know what the average score is there, and it’s high.

“Everybody is more comfortable in their own environment, and we’re very comfortable at Headingley. It’s a fantastic place for us to play our T20 cricket.”

Northants have a terrible record at Headingley, and will be aiming to record a rare win in west Yorkshire to maintain their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

AJ Tye was one of the star performers in the win over Notts, his 21 not out from eight balls giving the innings crucial impetus at the end, and he followed it up with one for seven with the ball.

The Australian felt that performance had been coming, and says all he and the team can try and do now is replicate it in Leeds.

"It was a great effort on Sunday, but it also goes to show that we haven't been playing anywhere near our potential this tournament, and that has probably been the most heartbreaking thing," said Tye.

"We have the capabilities to beat teams like Notts and Lancashire, and those big, strong clubs, but we just haven't fulfilled it.

"The boys have been trying to learn their lessons, and hopefully they will take the lessons from Sunday and go from there.

"All we can do is win the rest of our games and see what happens."

Steelbacks squad: Willey, Broad, Gay, Heldreich, Lynn, McManus, Russell, Sanderson, Sales, Tye, Taylor, Vasconcelos, G White, Zaib