Ollie Sale's season over as Northants pace bowler suffers stress fracture

A winter signing from Taunton at the end of last season, Sale had hoped to kick-start his career at the County Ground.

He arrived with a history of some injury issues, and they have sadly resurfaced at Wantage Road, with the confirmation of a stress fracture in his back a month ago ensuring he is now going to have to wait until 2024 to make his Northants debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach John Sadler admits it is 'a real disappointment' for the club and the player, and is now hoping the player can get himself right for next summer.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Sale has yet to play a game for Northants following his move from Somerset last winter (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"Ollie has been plagued with injuries, but he had a pretty good winter where he worked hard," said Sadler.

"He was then out bowling pre-season in Cape Town, and since then it has been one thing after another with his back.

"He has also suffered with illness which put him out for a month and his body took a bit of time to recover from that, it was quite nasty for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But he got fit again, started building things back up, and then MRI scans showed he had a bit of a stress fracture down at the bottom of his back.

Northants bowler Ollie Sale's season is over (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

"That was about three or four weeks ago and has pretty much ruled him out for the rest of the season.

"That is a real disappointment for us, and a real disappointment for him because he is a great lad and a great character to have around the dressing room.

"Unfortunately, he has not quite got going for us at all and he has already started his rehab ready for next year, and building things up so he can be as strong as he can be, and we wish him well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He is a great lad and it has been really hard for him, but hopefully he can come back stronger."