Notts leg-spinner Calvin Harrison extends loan stay with Northants

Leg-spinner Calvin Harrison is staying on at Northants for a further two weeks

The 27-year-old has played the past four Rothesay County Championship Division Two matches, having signed for two separate fortnight loans.

And head coach Darren Lehmann, who is a big admirer of Harrison, has confirmed he will also be staying on for the next two four-day games.

"Mick Newell and Notts have been fantastic, so we will get Calvin for another two weeks, until the end of the first block of games," Lehmann told The Cricket Show on BBC Northampton.

"That is important for us, we feel he is a really good player and he is a bloke that, dare I say it, could play for England.

"He has all the attributes of a leg-spinner, he has good control and plays well.

"He is really quiet and an unassuming guy, and I am really pleased for him."

Harrison was a key performer in last weekend's win over Lancashire at Wantage Road, claiming four second-half wickets as the Red Rose collapsed from 116 for two to 165 all out as the County claimed a 70-run victory.

Harrison has also provided crucial contributions with the bat and in the field during his stay at Wantage Road.

His wickets last weekend took Harrison’s tally of victims for the season so far to 15 - all against Lancashire! - and he will once again be involved for Northants' final two Championship matches ahead of the break for the start of the Vitality T20 Blast.

The first of those games starts this Friday when Northants travel to Cardiff to face Glamorgan, before they return to Wantage Road to play Gloucestershire on May 23.