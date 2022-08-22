Northants wrap up One Day Cup campaign with Derby date

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emilio Gay scored a brilliant 131 in Friday's defeat to Lancashire

Neither side can qualify for the knockout stages, with both teams having won just two of the seven Group B games they have played.

Derbyshire actually sit bottom of the table having been docked two points for all-rounder Mattie McKiernan using a bat that failed the bat-gauge test in their match with Hampshire.

Northants are currently seventh in the table on four points, with the qualification hopes finally ended by Friday's defeat at Lancashire, but will be leapfrogged by Derbyshire if they lose at Wantage Road.

Head coach John Sadler has named a strong squad for the match, and Emilio Gay and Ricardo Vasconcelos will be hoping to maintain their excellent batting form, but Ben Sanderson and Rob Keogh are once again rested.

Northants will not play again until September 5 once Tuesday’s game is finished.

Will Young captains the team, and there should be a return to playing action for Tom Taylor following his short paternity leave following the birth of his son.

Northants squad: Will Young, Nathan Buck, Emilio Gay, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Lewis McManus (wk), Gus Miller, Alex Russell, James Sales, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Jack White, Saif Zaib.