Northants suffer another batting collapse but bowlers hit back against Glamorgan

Glamorgan's Andy Gorvin celebrates claiming the wicket of Northants opener Ricardo Vasconcelos (Picture: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Picture Agency)

Northants suffered another batting collapse on day one of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But once again, the bowlers struck back to at least keep Darren Lehmann's side in the hunt going into day two on Saturday (start 11am).

It was a day where bowlers dominated proceedings as 13 wickets fell at Sophia Gardens, but it had all looked so good for the County as they eased to 105 for one just after lunch, with skipper Luke Procter (61) and George Bartlett (20) well set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bartlett's dismissal sparked an alarming clatter of wickets, as Northants slumped to 140 for seven, before an eighth-wicket partnership of 43 between Justin Broad (23) and Calvin Harrison (24) at least saw the County to 185 all out.

There were failures for Ricardo Vasconcelos (18), James Sales (9), Rob Keogh (5), Lewis McManus (0) and Saif Zaib (0), and it is the fifth time in nine innings that a frail-looking Northants batting line-up has been bowled out for fewer than 200 this season.

For the home side, Sri Lankan Asitha Fernando and Andy Gorvin both took three wickets.

Glamorgan then suffered a collapse of their own, sliding from 46 without loss to 48 for three, with Harry Conway claiming two wickets, including the prize one of fellow Aussie Marnus Labuscagne for seven-ball duck, before Sam Northeast and Kiran Carlson steered them to 82 for three at the close, a deficit of 103.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants had won the toss and decided to bat on another green-tinged wicket, and skipper Procter admitted it was a tough day for his side - although he feels their first innings total may end up being a competitive one.

"We got off to a good start but it wasn't great to lose nine wickets for 80-odd, we fought back well with the ball and hopefully we can get into a good position," said the skipper.

"In the first session the wicket felt quite nice though I got hit a few times, then it started to do a little bit after lunch, I don't know if the lacquer went off the ball or it was the heavy roller.

"I thought 185 was par, I know we batted first and I might have got that a bit wrong."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glamorgan pace bowler Gorvin agreed that his side still has a lot of work to do to get on top of proceedings on a 'tricky deck'.

"I think that last little partnership between Sam and Kiran has put us in a good position but we've got to bat well as the ball's still nipping round," he said.

"We bowled decently in the morning without a lot of luck, then it went our way in the middle session. It's a tricky deck to bat on but you still have to bowl well, there's a bit of swing there.

"We needed a good performance last week (at Kent) and we did, so we took that into our bowling."

Play on Saturday is due to start at 11am.

Quotes courtesy of Blake Bint