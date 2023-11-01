Northants Steelbacks skipper David Willey announces England retirement
The 33-year-old announced his decision on his Instagram page, and the news comes after the Northampton-born all-rounder was not offered an ECB central contract.
Willey was the only member of the England squad out in India not to be included in the list of 26 players awarded contracts that was announced in Bangalore last week.
And that being despite the fact Willey has been one of the few England players to play to anywhere near his potential in what has been a disastrous tournament for Jos Buttler's side.
He was overlooked for the first three matches of the tournament, but has played the past three and has taken five wickets at 27.20, and also hit 42 runs from the lower order - twice being left not out as the team collapsed around him.
Willey was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, and would have been in the frame to play in the next tournament which is being held in June, but he has decided it is time to hang up his international bowling boots.
"I never wanted this day to come," wrote Willey on Instagram.
"From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England.
"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.
"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest.
"I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world.
"I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.
"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout.
"Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful.
"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup."
Willey is expected to play in Saturday's clash with Australia, and has pledged 'my everything and more' in what are set to be his final three games in an England shirt.
After the clash with the Aussies, England, who are rock bottom of the qualifying table having lost five of their six matches, finish their campaign with matches against Netherlands and Pakistan.
Willey can be proud of an excellent white-ball career with England.
He has so far claimed 94 wickets in 70 ODIs, and a further 51 in 43 T20Is, the last of which came at Canberra in October 2022.
With the bat, he has scored 627 runs at 26.12 in ODIs, and 226 runs at 15.06 in T20Is.
As for what Willey's decision to retire from the international scene means for his future playing role at Northants, that is not yet certain.
Willey rejoined the club on a four-year contract last winter, but only played in the T20 Blast in 2023, having replaced Josh Cobb as captain on the eve of the tournament.
The former Northampton School for Boys pupil has confirmed he will continue to play short-form cricket at home and around the world.
He is again set to skipper the Steelbacks in the Blast, and will be hoping to once again play in The Hundred, having turned out for Welsh Fire last summer.
Willey is due to play for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 in January, and could be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of next year's Indian Premier League.