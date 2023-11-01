Northants Steelbacks skipper David Willey announces England retirement

Northants Steelbacks skipper David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the ongoing 50-over World Cup in India.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 33-year-old announced his decision on his Instagram page, and the news comes after the Northampton-born all-rounder was not offered an ECB central contract.

Willey was the only member of the England squad out in India not to be included in the list of 26 players awarded contracts that was announced in Bangalore last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that being despite the fact Willey has been one of the few England players to play to anywhere near his potential in what has been a disastrous tournament for Jos Buttler's side.

David Willey, who has announce his retirement from international cricket, celebrates claiming the wicket of Virat Kohli during the loss to India on Sunday (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He was overlooked for the first three matches of the tournament, but has played the past three and has taken five wickets at 27.20, and also hit 42 runs from the lower order - twice being left not out as the team collapsed around him.

Willey was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, and would have been in the frame to play in the next tournament which is being held in June, but he has decided it is time to hang up his international bowling boots.

"I never wanted this day to come," wrote Willey on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England.

Northampton-born David Willey has been a key player in England's white ball teams for the past eight years (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest.

"I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white ball team with some of the best players in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.

David Willey has represented his country on 121 occasions (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout.

"Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Willey is expected to play in Saturday's clash with Australia, and has pledged 'my everything and more' in what are set to be his final three games in an England shirt.

David Willey returned to Northamptonshire last season, and captained the Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

After the clash with the Aussies, England, who are rock bottom of the qualifying table having lost five of their six matches, finish their campaign with matches against Netherlands and Pakistan.

Willey can be proud of an excellent white-ball career with England.

He has so far claimed 94 wickets in 70 ODIs, and a further 51 in 43 T20Is, the last of which came at Canberra in October 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the bat, he has scored 627 runs at 26.12 in ODIs, and 226 runs at 15.06 in T20Is.

As for what Willey's decision to retire from the international scene means for his future playing role at Northants, that is not yet certain.

Willey rejoined the club on a four-year contract last winter, but only played in the T20 Blast in 2023, having replaced Josh Cobb as captain on the eve of the tournament.

David Willey made his England debut in 2015 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The former Northampton School for Boys pupil has confirmed he will continue to play short-form cricket at home and around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is again set to skipper the Steelbacks in the Blast, and will be hoping to once again play in The Hundred, having turned out for Welsh Fire last summer.