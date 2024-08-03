James Rudkin (back row, second from left) and his Team GB crew-mates celebrate their gold medal victory at the Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris

Northants rower James Rudkin is an Olympic champion!

The 30-year-old, who hails from the village of Litchborough, was part of the men's eights crew that claimed a brilliant gold medal at the Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris on Saturday morning in a time of 5:22.88.

A beaming Rudkin was able to celebrate his success with his team-mates Morgan Bolding, Sholto Carnegie, Jacob Dawson, Tom Digby, Charlie Elwes, Tom Ford, Rory Gibbs and cox Harry Brightmore.

They saw off strong challenges from the Netherlands and the United States, with the Dutch finishing second, 1.04secs ahead of a triumphant Team GB eight.

All smiles... Olympic gold medal winner James Rudkin

Northampton-born Rudkin was one of six in the team that had to settle for bronze in Tokyo three years ago, so this victory will have been all the sweeter.

The Olympic gold can be added to the two world golds Rudkin and his crew won in 2022 and 2023, and the four European titles collected each year since 2021.

Rudkin was actually guilty of 'a duff stroke' at the very start, but quickly got into his rhythm with the rest of the crew, and he told the BBC: "I am not sure I have done that before!

"I didn't quite get my blade in the second one, but it didn't matter because the guys behind me were doing enough.

"I did it and I was like 'I am not mucking up now', I have to keep going, and it was awesome."

Rudkin then paid tribute to Team GB coach Steve Trapmore, who won gold with the British eight in Sydney back in 2000.

"That race was just passion, and it wouldn't have been possible without Steve," said Rudkin.

"He is the best coach I have ever known, and he put his heart and soul into this project to get us over the line.

"He knows it, but we are just so grateful to him."

Rudkin began his rowing career at the Hollowell Scullers club which is based at Hollowell Reservoir near Guilsborough.

He attended Stowe School on a sports scholarship before attending Newcastle University, and still competes for the University Boat Club rowing team.

Rudkin and his crew's success was part of a record-breaking medal haul for an overseas Games.

In London 2012 Team GB won nine on home water, while in France they collected eight - which is a huge turnaround from Tokyo three years when Britain manged only two rowing medals.

In Paris secured three golds, two silvers and three bronzes, and finish second in the medal table behind the Dutch, who have won the same number of medals, but have four golds.Eight of the 10 British crews competing won medals.