Former Northants cricketer Neil Stanley has passed away at the age of 56.

The club announced the news on Wednesday morning.

"Everyone at Northamptonshire County Cricket Club has been saddened by the death of former Northamptonshire batsman Neil Stanley at the age of 56," read the statement.

"We would like to offer our sincerest condolences to Neil’s family and his many friends at this difficult time."

Neil Stanley in action for Northampton Saints in 2007

Stanley made 21 first-class appearances for Northants between 1988 and 1993, and then went on to play minor counties cricket for Bedfordshire, as well as in county club cricket, turning out for clubs such as Irthlingborough Town and Northampton Saints.

Bedfordshire CCC also paid tribute, which read: "Bedfordshire CCC is heartbroken to announce the passing of Neil Stanley at only 56 after along illness.

"Neil played for Beds in 40 minor counties matches and also represented Northamptonshire. He will be missed by his many friends, and sympathy to his family."

Northants have published an obituary to Stanley on Wednesday morning.

Written by club archivist Andrew Radd, it reads: "Everyone at Wantage Road has been saddened by the death of former Northamptonshire batsman Neil Stanley at the age of 56.

"Neil passed away at Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton in the early hours of this morning – August 7.

"He first made his mark in NCCC colours as a pupil at Bedford Modern School when – in 1985, aged 17 – he hit an unbeaten 158 for the County Colts side against Horton House at Denton Road, watched by coach Brian Reynolds.

"County officials were confident they had unearthed a notable batting talent, and early in 1988 (having played for Bedfordshire in the Minor Counties Championship the previous summer) he represented England at the inaugural Under-19s World Cup in Australia – alongside the likes of Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Mark Ramprakash.

"He made his first-class debut for Northamptonshire in April 1988 as player number 356, and in only his fourth match he scored a battling 55 in three-and-half hours against the West Indians’ attack – comprising Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Winston Benjamin, Carl Hooper and Roger Harper – at Wantage Road, after coming to the crease with the team in trouble at 91 for five.

"Sadly, a serious back injury – which required surgery – ruled Neil out for the entire 1990 season, and it took until August 1991 for him to regain his place in Northamptonshire’s County Championship side following a lengthy and sometimes painful rehabilitation.

"Neil’s career-best knock of 132 against Lancashire at Lytham that month, sharing a 236-run partnership with skipper Allan Lamb, delighted his many admirers; the club’s annual report praised his ‘rich attacking strokeplay which singles him out as a possible successor to Wayne Larkins in both style and approach.’

"However, the arrival on the scene of Mal Loye, Russell Warren and Richard Montgomerie pushed him down the pecking order, and after a couple of frustrating seasons he left the club in 1993.

"In his 21 first-class appearances for the County he notched 1,019 runs at an average of 32.87, including his hundred at Lytham and seven half-centuries.

"He also, in 1991, became one of the few batsmen to hit a double-century for Northamptonshire in the Second Eleven Championship – 203 not out against Hampshire.

"‘Giz’ returned to play for Bedfordshire and remained a leading light in league cricket (including stints with Irthlingborough Town, Bedford Town and latterly Northampton Saints) for another two decades.

"Despite health problems he attended Northamptonshire’s former players’ day at the County Ground as often as possible, and actually helped to organise this year’s event although – in the event – he was too ill to come along on the day.

"NCCC – and everyone connected with cricket in the county – offers sincerest condolences to Neil’s family and his many friends."