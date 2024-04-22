Northants keeping fingers crossed wet weather won't scupper victory chance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Sadler's side have controlled proceedings over the first three days, with Karun Nair scoring a brilliant unbeaten double century on Sunday to help steer the team to a mammoth 605 for six declared in their first innings.

Nair finished on 202 not out from 253 balls, hitting 21 fours and two sixes, and there were also centuries for Ricardo Vasconcelos (182) and Saif Zaib, who hit exactly 100 from 138 balls to complete his third first-class ton.

That saw them take a 334-run lead over Glamorgan, who had battled their way to 104 for three in their second innings, still trailing by 230 runs.

There was a wicket apiece for Ben Sanderson, teenager Raphy Weatherall and Zaib, who claimed the crucial wicket of Billy Root for 41 before the close.

It means Northants need seven wickets on the final day to claim a first win of the season, but with rain forecast until at least mid-afternoon, they will be hoping their chances aren't scuppered by the weather.

Sunday was another excellent day for Northants, and it was a day to remember for Zaib, who is still just 25.

“I’m just trying to be positive this year, play my natural game and not be bogged down and luckily today it worked," said the all-rounder.

"Hopefully there are many more times like that this summer as well.

“It was quite frustrating last year, I think I got 10 or 12 starts and ended up with 20s and 30s, so it was nice to make the most of it and get a few runs.

"Hopefully we can take seven more wickets on the final day and get a win.”

Nair's knock was a masterful one, and Zaib admitted it is a pleasure to bat with the former India Test star.

“It’s good batting with Karun," admitted Zaib. "He’s a composed player, very nice to bat with and a nice calming influence on someone like myself.

“I’ve got on well with him these last few weeks. I spent a lot of time with him when he was here last year as well and I’ve spent a lot of time with him now on the golf course and in general."