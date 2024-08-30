Northants head coach Sadler backs Bristol abandonment but feels 'hard done by'

Northants head coach John Sadler

Head coach John Sadler admitted to being a frustrated man after Northants' Vitality County Championship Division Two clash against Gloucestershire at Bristol was abandoned after just 65 overs.

Umpires Chris Watts and Sue Redfern called a halt to play just after tea on day one, as they were concerned there 'was a foreseeable risk to the batters', and that 'it would be unreasonable to continue'.

The match was being played on a hybrid pitch, a mix of natural and artifical grass, which have been cleared to be used in four-day cricket for the first time this season.

Ricardo Vasconcelos has suffered a fracture in his hand after being struck by a delivery from home pace bowler Ajeet Singh Dale, with Rob Keogh then hit on the hand by a sharp delivery from the same bowler.

The match was abandoned and declared a draw, with Northants taking 11 points and the home side none.

Justin Broad had taken career-best figures of seven for 33 as Gloucestershire had been rushed out for just 125, and the County were then 116 for two, with Vasconcelos also retired hurt, when the match was called off.

And the frustration for Sadler is that Northants, rock-botton of division two and still searching for a first win of the season, were in such total control at the Seat Unique Stadium.

But he also accepted the umpires' decision, and that the playing surface was quite simply not up to the required standard.

"It was not a good pitch," he told BBC Radio Northampton. "It was uneven, it was bouncing off a length when it shouldn't do.

"The other thing to consider, is where would the game go? Our decision in the morning (Northants won the toss) was where is this pitch going to be in another three or four days' time?

"Is it going to get worse and worse worse?

"Gloucester have two big quick bowlers who hit the pitch hard, and if this pitch could get worse then that is what the umpires have to take into consideration as well. It wasn't good."

And he added: "The umpires decided to give it one more go after tea, and then two or three overs later Keysy got one that nearly blew his finger off, and then that was it.

"It's the umpires' call, it is the umpires' decision, and I am not going to challenge them or anything like that, they have a job to do.

"I am more frustrated that we were in the absolute box seat in this game at a time when we desperately need a win, and we desperately need points.

"I can't help but feel hard done by from the points perspective because of where we were in the game."

Gloucestershire made a statement following the abandonment, which read: "Whilst we acknowledge that this is not something anyone would have wanted to happen, we need to see, understand and discuss the match referee’s report before making further comment on the decision.

"We expect there will be an ECB investigation and we will of course assist them at all stages of that investigation.

"We deeply regret any disappointment or inconvenience to any Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire members and supporters who attended the match, or indeed were planning to attend for subsequent days.

"Ticket purchasers for days two, three and four will be automatically given full refunds and ticket buyers for Thursday's play will be offered a full refund or a complimentary ticket to a future Gloucestershire match.

"Although food wastage from this match is relatively minimal, the club is donating some fresh produce that cannot be used to a local foodbank.

"The club will make further comment in due course."

Gloucestershire had previously played Middlesex on a hybrid pitch in April, where more than 1,000 runs were scored in a high-scoring draw.

The south west county are due to host England's One Day International against Australia on September 29.